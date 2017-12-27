Top 7 Lessons From 2017 -- According To Tweeps

With just a few days before we leave 2017 behind, some people have been reflecting on the year's ups and downs -- sharing their biggest lessons on social media.

Here are our top seven picks:

1. People's feelings aren't invalid just because you can't relate to or agree with their perspective.

That you don't relate with what someone else says or feels or believes does not invalidate what they say, feel or believe. #LessonsFrom2017 — Essy Muthiani (@EssyMuthiani) December 5, 2017

2. Don't waste your energy on people who couldn't care less.

Starting to evaluate for 2018...no time to give back what's not being reciprocated- love, time, and energy. — Grace Ekoja (@savedby__GRACE) November 20, 2017

Stop trying so hard for people who don't even care...#lessonsfrom2017 December 15, 2017

3. Stop comparing yourself to others

Never compare your success or the timing of your success with other people. It's an easy way to get distracted from your journey and an easy way to get disappointed. #lessonsfrom2017 December 1, 2017

4. Self-worth is an internal thing

The surest way to lose your self-worth is by trying to find it through the eyes of others. Learn to validate yourself, celebrate yourself and compliment yourself when nobody else does. Seeking validation will keep you trapped. When you understand this you will be free. — 👁 (@ThirdEyeShawty) December 26, 2017

5. Choose a holistic love

#LessonsFrom2017



Be with someone who will take care of you. Not materialistically, but takes care of your soul, your well being, your heart and everything that's you. @RespectYourself pic.twitter.com/dLj1UXGrEl — Asif Shafi (@musicbyxm) December 26, 2017

6. Protect your peace

"Anything that cost you your peace is too expensive." #lessonsfrom2017 — Kenya (@facethehustle) November 30, 2017

#LessonsFrom2017 Lesson 1. Let go and let God. All year long I've fought against people and issues that were beyond my control. Then in sobering reality, I realized that I couldn't change anything with my human effort. I let God handle what was beyond me. The result = Inner Peace — Optimistic Pessimist (@R_Gikonyo) December 21, 2017

7. Get back up again

#Lessonsfrom2017 no matter how many times I have fallen down, I have always found a way to get back up again. — jarvis hart (@jarvishart) December 16, 2017