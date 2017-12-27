All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    Top 7 Lessons From 2017 -- According To Tweeps

    "No time to give back what won't be reciprocated..."

    27/12/2017 10:52 SAST | Updated 18 hours ago
    stock-eye via Getty Images

    With just a few days before we leave 2017 behind, some people have been reflecting on the year's ups and downs -- sharing their biggest lessons on social media.

    Here are our top seven picks:

    1. People's feelings aren't invalid just because you can't relate to or agree with their perspective.

    2. Don't waste your energy on people who couldn't care less.

    3. Stop comparing yourself to others

    4. Self-worth is an internal thing

    5. Choose a holistic love

    6. Protect your peace

    7. Get back up again

