    Afropunk'd: Solange Fans Angry At Late Pull-Out Notice

    The musician announced her ongoing battle with an autonomic disorder on Instagram – and pulled out of the South African NYE show four days before it starts.

    28/12/2017 10:31 SAST | Updated 15 hours ago
    Lucas Jackson / Reuters
    Solange Knowles.

    South African fans of Solange Knowles have been left shattered by her announcement that she would no longer be headlining the Afropunk festival on New Year's Eve.

    The "Don't Touch My Hair" singer broke the news on Instagram on Wednesday, sparking a social media frenzy.

    Instagram

    But her fans were not having it! South Africans wanted to know why event organisers did not break the news, instead of leaving it up to the singer.

    In the true black Twitter fashion, some still found some humour in the situation.

    The two-day festival is set to run over December 30 and 31, with Thandiswa Mazwai, Jojo Abot and Nakhane among those on the line-up.

    MORE:Afro PunkEntertainmentFestivalSolange Knowles