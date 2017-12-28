Afropunk'd: Solange Fans Angry At Late Pull-Out Notice

South African fans of Solange Knowles have been left shattered by her announcement that she would no longer be headlining the Afropunk festival on New Year's Eve.

The "Don't Touch My Hair" singer broke the news on Instagram on Wednesday, sparking a social media frenzy.

But her fans were not having it! South Africans wanted to know why event organisers did not break the news, instead of leaving it up to the singer.

Seriously though, it's not very professional for this announcement to have come from Solange via an IG post 4 days prior. How long has Afropunk known this & why did they keep quiet? This announcement should have come from them December 27, 2017

@afropunk the Children of South Africa are angry — Andile Corn Jila (@CornJila) December 28, 2017

Sad that Solange won't be there but have you seen the lineup? So many great artists 🔥 December 28, 2017

I haven't eaten a thing since Afropunk canceled my NYE plans with Solange 😫 — S E L L O A N E (@blk_peach) December 28, 2017

Solange pulling a Trevor Noah stunt on us 😢 December 28, 2017

Would people buy tickets if Afropunk announced the Solange situation earlier? I guess we'll never know. — Ronald Mabe (@RonMabe) December 28, 2017

In the true black Twitter fashion, some still found some humour in the situation.

😂😂😂😂😂 I dont even know any new or recent song from her besides those fly kicks — YoshMaan (@NanguYosh) December 28, 2017

Beyonce : they will ask you about the elevator.awuyi



Solange : Kodwa



Beyonce : Cha. — Thabiso Bhengu (@fistvoices) December 27, 2017

Beyoncé showed Solange all your mean tweets about her dressing like it's civies day. Now look — Muchi4TheKids (@Sipho_Says) December 27, 2017

The two-day festival is set to run over December 30 and 31, with Thandiswa Mazwai, Jojo Abot and Nakhane among those on the line-up.