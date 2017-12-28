Markus Jooste's Home Tagged With Insulting Graffiti

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste woke up to the words "thief" and "con artist" emblazoned on the perimeter walls of one of his luxury Hermanus homes on Thursday morning.

A painter was seen hurriedly trying to cover the spray painted words on the walls of the property with white paint, but images taken before the paint job was completed show the word "thief" clearly, and "con artist" still discernible behind a thin layer of fresh paint.

A painter is seen trying to cover the words "con artist" outside the home of ex Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste

Google Maps shows the vast extent of jooste's property

Jooste, who reportedly owns other properties in Hermanus, resigned as Steinhoff CEO earlier this year after allegations of financial irregularities at the multinational company emerged.

Builders have also recently been left jobless after being forced to leave the site of one of the homes currently being built for Jooste on the Hermanus beachfront.