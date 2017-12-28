More Free State police on Wednesday said 1,873 suspects had been arrested in the province between December 18 and December 25.

This, as Gauteng police apprehended 1,118 suspects for crimes ranging from murder and attempted murder, to armed robbery, rape, sexual assault and attempted robbery.

In a statement, Free State police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele said 540 people were arrested for contact crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape and assault.

He said 17 people were arrested for robbery, six for house robbery, five for business robbery and five for arson. A further 271 people were arrested for traffic-related crimes, 187 people for the possession of drugs and ten for the illegal possession of firearms.

Acting provincial commissioner Major-General Tholie Afonso assured citizens that the police would make sure "they are and feel safe".

"We urge our people to celebrate New Year's Eve as well as the new year responsibly and avoid being perpetrators or victims of crime," Afonso said.

In Gauteng, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange said 147 people were arrested for property-related crimes including housebreaking, theft of motor vehicles, theft out of a motor vehicle and business burglary.

De Lange said 1,166 additional constables had been deployed to beef up the provincial police service.

"As a result, members of the public will experience heightened police visibility, especially at the identified crime hotspots, shopping malls and recreation centres as residents are approaching the new year's festivities and beyond," De Lange said.

News24