    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Solange Is Out, But Here's Who You CAN Enjoy At Afropunk...

    Nandi Madida is your host.

    28/12/2017 09:58 SAST | Updated 16 hours ago
    Andrew Kelly / Reuters
    U.S. singer Solange Knowles will no longer perform at the Afropunk Festival.

    Following Solange's announcement that she would no longer perform at the Joburg leg of the Afropunk Festival on New Year's Eve, some ticket holders were left angry -- with many questioning why the organisers did not make the announcement earlier.

    Taking to Instagram, the "Cranes In The Sky" singer said she'd been treated for an autonomic disorder for the past five months.

    She also said doctors had not cleared her for travelling, which is why she pulled out of Afropunk, leaving many disappointed and angry.

    But if you're still wondering why you should go to the festival, there's a host of local and international acts gearing up to entertain you at the event.

    Nandi Madida is the host.

    And here's the full lineup (excluding Solange 😢 ):

    Saturday, December 30

    Live and Direct:

    Anderson.Paak and The Free Nationals

    Okzharp and Manthe Ribane

    Blitz The Ambassador

    TCIYF

    DOOKOOM

    Gods Sons and Daughters

    Thebe

    Sho Madjozi

    Stiff Pap

    Beats by:

    Black Motion

    DJ LAG and special guests

    Kid Fonque

    DJ Doowap

    The Alvhinator

    Tha Cutt

    Sunday, December 31

    Live and Direct:

    King Tha vs BLK JKS

    Laura Mvula

    The Brother Moves On

    Nakhane

    Spoek Mathambo

    Petite Noir

    Urban Village

    Nonku Phiri

    Radio 123

    Automatic Live

    Beats by:

    Theo Parrish

    DJ Kenzhero

    Anais B

    Just Themba

    Pussy Party DJs

    This year marks the first time that Afropunk will be hosted in Joburg, at Constitution Hill.

    Tickets and more information are available here.

