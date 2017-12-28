Solange Is Out, But Here's Who You CAN Enjoy At Afropunk...

Following Solange's announcement that she would no longer perform at the Joburg leg of the Afropunk Festival on New Year's Eve, some ticket holders were left angry -- with many questioning why the organisers did not make the announcement earlier.
Taking to Instagram, the "Cranes In The Sky" singer said she'd been treated for an autonomic disorder for the past five months.
She also said doctors had not cleared her for travelling, which is why she pulled out of Afropunk, leaving many disappointed and angry.
Andizi by Solange OUT NOW! feat hits like Complicated Diagnoses, Sorry, Recovery Process and so much more. #AfropunkJoBurg pic.twitter.com/eYiAlocay3— Monde H Dikwayo (@Moonde_d) December 27, 2017
But if you're still wondering why you should go to the festival, there's a host of local and international acts gearing up to entertain you at the event.
Nandi Madida is the host.
What a way to ring in the new year! I'll be hosting the first-ever edition of #AFROPUNKFEST in Africa on 30&31 December 2017 . AFRICA let's show the world how we Celebrate! Thank you @Afropunk for choosing an unapologetically proud African Lady to be your host and make history. #Afropunk #AfricanWoman #AfricanQueen #WeThePeople 👑
And here's the full lineup (excluding Solange 😢 ):
Saturday, December 30
Live and Direct:
Anderson.Paak and The Free Nationals
Okzharp and Manthe Ribane
Blitz The Ambassador
TCIYF
DOOKOOM
Gods Sons and Daughters
Thebe
Sho Madjozi
Stiff Pap
Beats by:
Black Motion
DJ LAG and special guests
Kid Fonque
DJ Doowap
The Alvhinator
Tha Cutt
Sunday, December 31
Live and Direct:
King Tha vs BLK JKS
Laura Mvula
The Brother Moves On
Nakhane
Spoek Mathambo
Petite Noir
Urban Village
Nonku Phiri
Radio 123
Automatic Live
Beats by:
Theo Parrish
DJ Kenzhero
Anais B
Just Themba
Pussy Party DJs
This year marks the first time that Afropunk will be hosted in Joburg, at Constitution Hill.
Tickets and more information are available here.