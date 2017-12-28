Solange Is Out, But Here's Who You CAN Enjoy At Afropunk...

U.S. singer Solange Knowles will no longer perform at the Afropunk Festival.

Following Solange's announcement that she would no longer perform at the Joburg leg of the Afropunk Festival on New Year's Eve, some ticket holders were left angry -- with many questioning why the organisers did not make the announcement earlier.

Taking to Instagram, the "Cranes In The Sky" singer said she'd been treated for an autonomic disorder for the past five months.

She also said doctors had not cleared her for travelling, which is why she pulled out of Afropunk, leaving many disappointed and angry.

Andizi by Solange OUT NOW! feat hits like Complicated Diagnoses, Sorry, Recovery Process and so much more. #AfropunkJoBurg pic.twitter.com/eYiAlocay3 — Monde H Dikwayo (@Moonde_d) December 27, 2017

But if you're still wondering why you should go to the festival, there's a host of local and international acts gearing up to entertain you at the event.

Nandi Madida is the host.

And here's the full lineup (excluding Solange 😢 ):

Saturday, December 30

Live and Direct:

Anderson.Paak and The Free Nationals

Okzharp and Manthe Ribane

Blitz The Ambassador

TCIYF

DOOKOOM

Gods Sons and Daughters

Thebe

Sho Madjozi

Stiff Pap

Beats by:

Black Motion

DJ LAG and special guests

Kid Fonque

DJ Doowap

The Alvhinator

Tha Cutt

Sunday, December 31

Live and Direct:

King Tha vs BLK JKS

Laura Mvula

The Brother Moves On

Nakhane

Spoek Mathambo

Petite Noir

Urban Village

Nonku Phiri

Radio 123

Automatic Live

Beats by:

Theo Parrish

DJ Kenzhero

Anais B

Just Themba

Pussy Party DJs

This year marks the first time that Afropunk will be hosted in Joburg, at Constitution Hill.

Tickets and more information are available here.