Solange Knowles Will Not Perform At Afropunk Due To Illness

Solange Knowles will no longer be headlining Afropunk on New Year's Eve due to an illness, Channel24 reported. On Wednesday night, the 30-year-old posted on her Instagram page that she had been battling with "an autonomic disorder" for the past five months, and doctors had not cleared her for travelling.

"Wrote, deleted and rewrote this like 5 times... Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share... However it's so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won't be performing at Afro Punk this NYE," Solange wrote.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are many types of autonomic disorders, which can affect the nerves that communicate with the brain, affecting involuntary functions in the body. Symptoms are largely dependent on which nerves are affected, and can range from dizziness and fainting to urinary problems and vomiting, resulting in nerve damage.

Afropunk organisers said they were "deeply sorry" that Knowles would not be performing, but that the show will go on.

"We would like to thank Solange for her ongoing support, and for sharing this year with us at AFROPUNK festivals around the world. It is incredibly important to those of us at AFROPUNK that she recovers and remains in good health. Her music and spirit has been a place of great comfort and inspiration to us as a community," Afropunk said on Facebook.

Knowles promised to return to South Africa.

"I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways. I can't thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows. As a part of the self care that I've tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I'm looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018. This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life... Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I'm so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life," she said.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment.

No Solange at Afropunk?! pic.twitter.com/61JYZiMd2D — zodwa kumalo (@Zoddies) December 27, 2017

Hello @solangeknowles what did Africa do to your family? We are so sorry mntase can we please move past this? — Yoli (@YoliYoli_) December 27, 2017

For @afropunk to assume that the show much go on with no replacement of the headline act shows little respect for everyone who bought tickets. The headliner is the headliner for a reason - they sell tickets. — ms kaleidoscope (@kgalikgahli) December 27, 2017

If not, there would no point in having a headliner. If @afropunk wants to do right, they either need to announce which act will be replacing @solangeknowles as the headline act, or they need to allow people to refund their tickets. That simple. — ms kaleidoscope (@kgalikgahli) December 27, 2017

SA was really expecting you. Forgive us for we didn't know ur health state & we a country that carries so much values & we would like you to know we are praying for your healing. We support you & thank u for thinking of us Solange and your apology. Get well @solangeknowles ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yVvqjhyrYt — Innocent (@Innomatijane) December 27, 2017