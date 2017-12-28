Top SA Producer In Court For Possession Of Date-Rape Drug

A top South African music producer appeared in court on Wednesday after allegedly being caught carrying dagga and the date-rape drug Rohypnol, TimesLive reported.

Nadeem "Deemo" Hoosain was reportedly arrested in Durban on Friday night and taken into custody along with another local musician. They were allegedly carrying 16 Rohypnol tablets and 46.8 grams of dagga.

Hoosain was released on R500 bail.

Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane told TimesLive that Hoosain was arrested at a popular nightclub during a routine patrol.

"The members were patrolling at Westville area at Jan Hofmeyr Road, when they searched a 25-year-old man at Waxys. He was found in possession of drugs and dagga. He was then arrested and charged with possession of drugs‚" he said.

Hoosain has worked with the likes of Toya Delazy, Kyle Deutch and Sketchy Bongo, and was signed with Sony Music South Africa last year.

According to a profile in GQ, Hoosain is also a soccer player who was called up for a trial by Italian club Juventus FC. He is an ambassador for online fashion store Spree as well.