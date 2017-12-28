WATCH: Zahara Breaks Down During Her Tribute To Robbie Malinga At Xhosa Carnival

During her performance at the inaugural Xhosa Carnival in Eastern Cape on Wednesday, Afropop singer / songwriter Zahara could not hold back her tears, as she paid tribute to the late Robbie Malinga.

Zahara performed her song "Bendirongo", produced by Malinga, who also featured on the original album track.

She struggled to hold back the tears and subsequently left the stage in an emotional state.

Watch her heart-rending performance here:

Following the news of Malinga's death, Zahara said she was devastated.

She told eNCA that Malinga had become a father figure to her.

"I lived with this man most of my life, he was not just a producer –– he was like a father to me. For me, I have lost someone," she told the channel.

Malinga died on Christmas Day, following a battle with what his family has since revealed was pancreatic cancer.