Afropunk Organisers Adamant: No Refunds For Ticketholders

Organisers of the Afropunk Festival Johannesburg, due to take place this weekend, have apologised for the last-minute cancellation of superstar Solange on their lineup, but have made it clear that ticketholders will not be receiving refunds.

In a statement released late on Thursday afternoon, Afropunk organisers said, "Unfortunately, sometimes lineups change, which is why our ticket policy states that artists are subject to change."

The response comes after social media users expressed outrage at the announcement that the headline act will not be in attendance.

MUSIC: Singer @solangeknowles will NOT be performing at #AfropunkJoBurg on NYE. The Afropunk event will still go ahead with other artists.



The singer shared the message on her Instagram 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/jB4PdWGXlb December 27, 2017

Afropunk added, however, that there will be another Solange concert in Joburg in 2018, and promised this year's Afropunk Festival ticketholders a discount for that performance.

"As confirmed by Solange in her statement, one of these events will be a solo Solange show. Once we have details, we will create a special discount code for 2017 AFROPUNK JoBurg festival ticket holders to attend this show," Thursday's statement said.

In her statement, which she released via Instagram, Solange said her withdrawal was the result of an autoimmune disease that she has been keeping under wraps, but which has now become too debilitating for her to ignore any longer.