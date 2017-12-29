All Sections
    • NEWS

    Afropunk Organisers Adamant: No Refunds For Ticketholders

    There will be no reimbursement of disappointed fans after Solange Knowles pulled out at the last minute.

    29/12/2017 08:39 SAST | Updated 10 hours ago
    Provided

    Organisers of the Afropunk Festival Johannesburg, due to take place this weekend, have apologised for the last-minute cancellation of superstar Solange on their lineup, but have made it clear that ticketholders will not be receiving refunds.

    In a statement released late on Thursday afternoon, Afropunk organisers said, "Unfortunately, sometimes lineups change, which is why our ticket policy states that artists are subject to change."

    The response comes after social media users expressed outrage at the announcement that the headline act will not be in attendance.

    Afropunk added, however, that there will be another Solange concert in Joburg in 2018, and promised this year's Afropunk Festival ticketholders a discount for that performance.

    "As confirmed by Solange in her statement, one of these events will be a solo Solange show. Once we have details, we will create a special discount code for 2017 AFROPUNK JoBurg festival ticket holders to attend this show," Thursday's statement said.

    In her statement, which she released via Instagram, Solange said her withdrawal was the result of an autoimmune disease that she has been keeping under wraps, but which has now become too debilitating for her to ignore any longer.

