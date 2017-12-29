AKA and Bonang Split – Twitter Calls It a Publicity Stunt

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA MARCH 04: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT): Media personality Bonang Matheba and rapper AKA during the 2017 Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo. (Photo by Dereck Green/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

There has been another celebrity break-up –– this time between rapper AKA and presenter Bonang "Queen B" Matheba. AKA shocked Twitter followers with the announcement on Friday morning.

Myself and Bonang have decided to call it quits. I feel like I need to put this out there so we can both move on. I wish her all the best and I will always love her. ❤️ December 29, 2017

Instead of social media users responding sadly, however, the announcement led to laughs and memes galore. Some even reckoned that it is just another PR stunt by the couple to get attention. It's not surprising, considering how many times the publicity-hungry pair have "broken up" before.

Earlier this year, the rapper made a rather dramatic announcement on Twitter that he had split from Bonang. In a series of tweets, he said he'd had enough, and warned tweeps not to "love a woman more than she loves you".

Then, just when fans were getting used to the idea, the pair kissed and made up.

He also tweeted that they had split last year, but deleted the post a couple of minutes later, saying that they'd had a fight, and were back together.

Bro we are still mourning Robbie malinga kawume and we are also trying to finish our festive ,come back next month wena maaaan pic.twitter.com/jFP0WIFJPI — keyboard activist✊✊ (@rayrayt051486) December 29, 2017

Damn so early in the morning — Ma kip-kip (@KGOLO_KAY) December 29, 2017

Maybe the album is dropping today — 🔥 (@AyaNdosie) December 29, 2017

publicity stunt..once again 😒😒 — beautybyhuli (@beautybyhuli) December 29, 2017

Please let this be a public stunt pic.twitter.com/WIzDUNFova — D-Major (@LesegoShokane) December 29, 2017

The couple started dating in 2015 –– after cheating on AKA's then-girlfriend and the mother of his child, DJ Zinhle.

Both Queen B and AKA initially denied these allegations, but eventually came out, leading to another social media furore. Their whirlwind romance was then widely publicised, as they travelled the world giving single people fomo.

That's why some believe their break-up –– if it's real this time –– is simply karma...

Bonang Too myself! It is sad cos you left a woman who had standard, values and raised well enough. A marriage type — Thembelani Mathe (@bonguyise) December 29, 2017

She loves AKA never mind the break up what Zinhle was to AKA that can't be replaced! She put her career on stand by to give him a beautiful daughter and that, he wouldn't get to Queen B. Q b will and always look for what's best for her To any relationship compromise is key — Thembelani Mathe (@bonguyise) December 29, 2017

I'm sure Dj zinhle is going to have a happy new year now💃🎇🎇 pic.twitter.com/VVzdk6R3kF — Cindy (@Cindy34542570) December 29, 2017