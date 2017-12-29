All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    AKA and Bonang Split – Twitter Calls It a Publicity Stunt

    AKA shocked tweeps with the announcement on Friday morning.

    29/12/2017 09:49 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago
    Getty Images
    CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA MARCH 04: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT): Media personality Bonang Matheba and rapper AKA during the 2017 Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo. (Photo by Dereck Green/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

    There has been another celebrity break-up –– this time between rapper AKA and presenter Bonang "Queen B" Matheba. AKA shocked Twitter followers with the announcement on Friday morning.

    Instead of social media users responding sadly, however, the announcement led to laughs and memes galore. Some even reckoned that it is just another PR stunt by the couple to get attention. It's not surprising, considering how many times the publicity-hungry pair have "broken up" before.

    Earlier this year, the rapper made a rather dramatic announcement on Twitter that he had split from Bonang. In a series of tweets, he said he'd had enough, and warned tweeps not to "love a woman more than she loves you".

    Then, just when fans were getting used to the idea, the pair kissed and made up.

    He also tweeted that they had split last year, but deleted the post a couple of minutes later, saying that they'd had a fight, and were back together.

    The couple started dating in 2015 –– after cheating on AKA's then-girlfriend and the mother of his child, DJ Zinhle.

    Both Queen B and AKA initially denied these allegations, but eventually came out, leading to another social media furore. Their whirlwind romance was then widely publicised, as they travelled the world giving single people fomo.

    That's why some believe their break-up –– if it's real this time –– is simply karma...

    MORE:AKAbonang mathebaBreakupDJ ZinhleEntertainmentMzansi