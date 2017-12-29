All Sections
    Black Artists Celebrate Durban As 'The Capital Of Black Joy'

    Some of our most groundbreaking artists are delivering an outpouring of love for the beachside city.

    29/12/2017 11:30 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago
    Rogan Ward / Reuters
    People swim in public pools among thousands taking to the beaches on New Year's Day in Durban on January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

    Some of South Africa's most celebrated artists are documenting their seaside adventures in Durban, and the perspectives they are catching reframe the beauty and unique character of the historic seaside city.

    LGBTQI+ visual activist Sir Professor Zanele Muholi has returned to her hometown and reveals some sensitive moments of reflection that restore the country's shared memories of the beaches in December.

    2017.12.26: Durban South Beach, South Africa. @cityofdurban @durbantourism #ilovedurban #thisishome #beauty #kindness #zululand #Zuluness #ZuluLanguage #humanness #love #abantu

    A post shared by Zanele Muholi (@muholizanele) on

    Desire Marea, one half of performance art musical duo FAKA, also shared some snaps of Durban. We love the pastel colours of the art deco beachfront architecture that he captures so vividly.

    The Capital of Black Joy

    A post shared by Desire Marea (@desiremarea) on

    Actor, musician and novelist Nakhane is also in Durban for the holidays with his beau, and it looks beautiful.

    A post shared by NAKHANE. (@nakhaneofficial) on

    KwaZulu

    A post shared by NAKHANE. (@nakhaneofficial) on

    Enjoy Durban, holidaymakers –– and tag @huffpostsa if you're doing fun things!

