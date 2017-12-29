Black Artists Celebrate Durban As 'The Capital Of Black Joy'

People swim in public pools among thousands taking to the beaches on New Year's Day in Durban on January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Some of South Africa's most celebrated artists are documenting their seaside adventures in Durban, and the perspectives they are catching reframe the beauty and unique character of the historic seaside city.

LGBTQI+ visual activist Sir Professor Zanele Muholi has returned to her hometown and reveals some sensitive moments of reflection that restore the country's shared memories of the beaches in December.

Desire Marea, one half of performance art musical duo FAKA, also shared some snaps of Durban. We love the pastel colours of the art deco beachfront architecture that he captures so vividly.

The Capital of Black Joy A post shared by Desire Marea (@desiremarea) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:46am PST

Actor, musician and novelist Nakhane is also in Durban for the holidays with his beau, and it looks beautiful.

A post shared by NAKHANE. (@nakhaneofficial) on Dec 25, 2017 at 12:31am PST

KwaZulu A post shared by NAKHANE. (@nakhaneofficial) on Dec 28, 2017 at 4:29am PST

Enjoy Durban, holidaymakers –– and tag @huffpostsa if you're doing fun things!