Great Social Media Accounts To Follow If You're Trying To Spot Wildlife This Holiday

There's nothing worse than spending all day driving around a game park without spotting any of the special animals who call these sanctuaries home. But as usual, social media can help.

These two social media accounts stay up to date with the latest spottings and events going down in our parks.

1. Kruger Sightings

One of the biggest social media sites, with a dedicated following and an active audience. Great for updates while you're in the park itself.

13:32

2 Male lions stationary

H1-1, 6km E of the S66

Near Skukuza

Vis 5/5

Tinged by Karina pic.twitter.com/6gPiWSqZJM December 29, 2017

2. Safari Live

Join Safari Live for daily live safari news across South Africa and Kenya.