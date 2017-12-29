All Sections
    Great Social Media Accounts To Follow If You're Trying To Spot Wildlife This Holiday

    Always remember: you're not alone.

    29/12/2017 15:06 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Mike Hutchings / Reuters

    There's nothing worse than spending all day driving around a game park without spotting any of the special animals who call these sanctuaries home. But as usual, social media can help.

    These two social media accounts stay up to date with the latest spottings and events going down in our parks.

    1. Kruger Sightings

    One of the biggest social media sites, with a dedicated following and an active audience. Great for updates while you're in the park itself.

    2. Safari Live

    Join Safari Live for daily live safari news across South Africa and Kenya.

