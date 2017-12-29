All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    So Long Robbie Malinga, Thank You For The Music

    His memorial service is currently underway.

    29/12/2017 15:44 SAST | Updated 16 hours ago
    Jabulani Langa/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Musa Sukwene and Robbie Malinga (left) during the 16th annual Metro FM Music Awards held at the Inkosi Luthuli Convention Centre (ICC) on February 25, 2017.

    The memorial service of veteran musician Robbie Malinga is currently underway at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto where his family, friends, members of the community and colleagues are gathered to celebrate his life.

    Malinga died on Christmas Day following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

    Sharing their memories of him, close friends and family members spoke of his sense of humour, perseverance and hard work.

    Malinga's funeral will be held at the same venue come Tuesday, January 2.

    He is survived by his wife, Ann and two children.

