So Long Robbie Malinga, Thank You For The Music

Musa Sukwene and Robbie Malinga (left) during the 16th annual Metro FM Music Awards held at the Inkosi Luthuli Convention Centre (ICC) on February 25, 2017.

The memorial service of veteran musician Robbie Malinga is currently underway at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto where his family, friends, members of the community and colleagues are gathered to celebrate his life.

Malinga died on Christmas Day following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

Sharing their memories of him, close friends and family members spoke of his sense of humour, perseverance and hard work.

Shadrack Ndlovu shares memories and fun moments he shared with #RobbieMalinga

"He was a brave man who refused to be defeated. We had fun together."@HuffPostSA — Duenna Mambana (@Duenna_M) December 29, 2017

Childhood neighbour, Baba Motaung says "Mthande" is one of his favourite songs #RobbieMalinga produced.#RobbieMalingaMemorial @HuffPostSA — Duenna Mambana (@Duenna_M) December 29, 2017

#RobbieMalinga 's friend, Dodo Monamudi: "I hope my friend owned the hits that he produced".

Let us fight a good fight.@HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/RkhvWRFRFx December 29, 2017

Mdu Ngcobo of Touch Africa says #RobbieMalinga did not make hits by default. "He planned and worked hard".@HuffPostSA #RobbieMalingamemorial — Duenna Mambana (@Duenna_M) December 29, 2017

Malinga's funeral will be held at the same venue come Tuesday, January 2.

He is survived by his wife, Ann and two children.