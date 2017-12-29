Sylvester Stallone Buys $400,000 Statue Of Himself

What does the man who has everything buy himself for Christmas? Himself, of course.

Sylvester Stallone dropped a hefty $400,000 (almost R5-million) on a statue of himself as Rocky from "Rocky III", after anonymously bidding on it at a recent auction.

The 2.75m-tall, 820kg statue sold for $403,657 and was shipped to Los Angeles, but it was unclear who actually made the big purchase, TMZ reported ― until Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger posed for a Christmas photo alongside it in Stallone's house.

Pec the Halls! A post shared by Sylvester Stallone (@theslystallone) on Dec 26, 2017 at 8:59am PST

"Pec the halls," Stallone captioned the snapshot of the three very beefy men.

He also shared a Christmas photo of the daughters he has with wife Jennifer Flavin: Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia. Absent from the snapshot were his sons by ex-wife Sasha Czack, Sage and Seargeoh.

This post was originally published on AOL.com.