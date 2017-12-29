All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Sylvester Stallone Buys $400,000 Statue Of Himself

    What does the man who has everything buy himself for Christmas? Himself, of course.

    29/12/2017 10:02 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago
    Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

    What does the man who has everything buy himself for Christmas? Himself, of course.

    Sylvester Stallone dropped a hefty $400,000 (almost R5-million) on a statue of himself as Rocky from "Rocky III", after anonymously bidding on it at a recent auction.

    The 2.75m-tall, 820kg statue sold for $403,657 and was shipped to Los Angeles, but it was unclear who actually made the big purchase, TMZ reported ― until Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger posed for a Christmas photo alongside it in Stallone's house.

    Pec the Halls!

    A post shared by Sylvester Stallone (@theslystallone) on

    "Pec the halls," Stallone captioned the snapshot of the three very beefy men.

    He also shared a Christmas photo of the daughters he has with wife Jennifer Flavin: Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia. Absent from the snapshot were his sons by ex-wife Sasha Czack, Sage and Seargeoh.

    This post was originally published on AOL.com.

    MORE:celebrityEntertainmentSlyvester Stallone