Top Spots To Go For The 2018 Countdown This Weekend

No doubt about it; 2017 was a long and tiring year for many. As 2018 looms, who wouldn't want to ring in it in style?

On New Year's Eve, you're spoilt for choice of glamorous parties –– from dazzling fireworks displays to unforgettable music events across the country.

Make the most of the last night of 2017: here are some of the events going on across the country.

Western Cape

1. New Year's Eve Party - Cape Town Comedy Club

Ring in the new year with a glass of bubbly and plenty of laughs with this annual NYE event at the V&A Waterfront. Music after the comedy comes from Airborne, and featured comedian and host of a fun lineup is Kurt Schoonraad.

2. Strongbow Presents: Private Affair The Rooftop NYE Edition

Enjoy NYE at the Clocktower Rooftop and overlook the city of Cape Town and V&A Waterfront, while enjoying the best music, awesome people and fireworks.

KwaZulu-Natal

1. FACT Durban Rocks New Year's Eve

Making its return for the 14th time, #FactDurbanRocks will take place at Durban's iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium's People's Park, with a newly designed stage and layout that #FactFans can experience with some of the very best in SA hip hop, house, gqom and kwaito in SA's biggest NYE event.

2. New Year's Eve at The Big Easy Durban

Enter 2017 in grand style at Big Easy Durban. Party the night away with the DJ way into 2018.

3. New Year's Eve party –– One Night in Vegas

Enjoy complementary entrance to their sought-after NYE afterparty, where things are sure to heat up.

Johannesburg

The City of Gold is also glittering this NYE, with some of the biggest and hottest parties, ranging from big bashes at the Soweto Cricket Oval to a sophisticated dinner and drinks at the piano bar.

1. TILT NYE 2018 with DJ Fresh

Be sure not to miss this massive NYE party featuring DJ Fresh.

2. New Year's Eve Countdown

Come and dance your socks off at this epic countdown at the Soweto Cricket Oval. They're promising "highly experienced local DJs".

3. Afropunk Joburg 2017

Party animals don't want to miss the much-anticipated international Afropunk party, a weekend of pure musical bliss at Jozi's Constitution Hill. Big names including Black Motion and Spoek Mathambo will keep fans entertained throughout this nonstop weekend festival.

4. Big Top Rock – New Year's Eve Party

Many will love the Big Top Rock show at the Barnyard Theatre in Rivonia, Johannesburg. You will enjoy an extravagant evening of live music, aerial acts and funky dance routines from icons like Def Leppard, AC/DC, Kings of Leon, Aerosmith and Red Hot Chili Peppers to legends like Elvis Presley, Pink, Elton John, Michael Jackson, Pitbull and many more.

