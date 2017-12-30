It's Gqom Vs Maskandi For SABC's NYE Song Of The Year

Maskandi singer Mroza took the honour in 2016 with his hit "Van Damme".

It's that time of the year again –– when people get to decide which song they want to dance to while crossing into 2018. Voting lines for the SABC's Summer Song of the Year, now in its third year, are open.

Here's how the competition works: the winning song must be popular on at least five radio stations. It must also have the majority of votes to be the song of the year. Members of the public who listen to SABC's 18 radio stations get to vote for the winning song.

The Summer Song of the Year will be announced just after midnight, live on New Year's Day on SABC 1 at 12:10am, and will also be played on all SABC radio stations simultaneously.

The founder and brains behind the competition, Owen Ndlovu, said each number-one song from the 18 radio stations will receive R10,000. The overall winner will take home R150,000 in cash and a Kia Picanto worth another R150,000.

City Press reports that the top three spots so far, according to votes, have been claimed by maskandi artist Mthandeni "Igcokama Elisha" Manqele's hit "Intombi Yomlungu (Jessica)", maskandi group Ezendidane's "Game Over", and Distruction Boyz' "Omunye".

Also in the top 10 are:

"Akanamali" by Sun-El featuring Samthing Soweto

"Spirit" by Kwesta

"O e batla kae?" by DJ De Mogul

"Be Careful" by Double Trouble featuring Muungu Africa

"Malume" by DJ Tira

"Love Potion" by Mafikizolo.

You can vote by sending an SMS with the name of the song to 33175.