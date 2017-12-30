People Wish Tumi Morake Well Following Her Car Accident Near Sun City

Following her car accident near Sun City on Friday night, people have taken to social media to wish comedian Tumi Morake well.

According to reports, Morake was travelling with her family when the accident, a head-on collision, happened on the R556.

She'd been driving in a silver sponsored silver Jaguar.

Morake and nine other people, including three children, were taken to the hospital shortly after 7pm with minor to moderate injuries.

The accident happened while Morake was on a short left, vacationing with her family.

A young short left through the mountains for a nice tour of the Basotho cultural village. That sorghum beer was next level. 👌😁 #takemetothemountains#liveyourwild#soulrenewal#goldengate#SANParks pic.twitter.com/06DAwFo472 December 29, 2017

People have since wished her and the other victims of the accident well.

Wishing Tumi Morake and her family a speedy recovery after being involved in a car accident. May God strengthen the during this tough time. December 29, 2017

Her publicist, Monica Steyn, told News24 that she'd spoken to Morake following the accident and she was fine.