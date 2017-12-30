All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    People Wish Tumi Morake Well Following Her Car Accident Near Sun City

    The accident happened while Morake was on a short left, vacationing with her family.

    30/12/2017 11:20 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago
    Frennie Shivambu/ Gallo Images/ Getty Images
    South African comedian Tumi Morake.

    Following her car accident near Sun City on Friday night, people have taken to social media to wish comedian Tumi Morake well.

    According to reports, Morake was travelling with her family when the accident, a head-on collision, happened on the R556.

    She'd been driving in a silver sponsored silver Jaguar.

    Morake and nine other people, including three children, were taken to the hospital shortly after 7pm with minor to moderate injuries.

    The accident happened while Morake was on a short left, vacationing with her family.

    People have since wished her and the other victims of the accident well.

    Her publicist, Monica Steyn, told News24 that she'd spoken to Morake following the accident and she was fine.

    MORE:EntertainmentNewsTumi Morake