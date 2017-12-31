All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    ICYMI: Things You're 'Not Allowed' To Take With You In 2018

    Please; and thank you.

    31/12/2017 07:37 SAST | Updated 11 hours ago
    Anatoliy Sizov via Getty Images
    It's nearly 2018, remember the #ThingsToLeaveIn2017? Have a prosperous year.

    It will be 2018 in just a few hours, and if you have your resolutions in place already, then great.

    If not, then you might want to read on.

    Twitter users have taken the responsibility of compiling a list of all the things people "cannot" take with them into the new year.

    South African Twitter has spoken, under the hashtag #ThingsToLeaveIn2017, and Donald Trump, Zuma, f*ckboys, ''hoerism", fake friends and being broke are among the top items on the list.

    If you missed it, here's what Twitter reckons we all need to make a fresh start on in 2018:

    1. Apple, if you're listening, that autocorrect is not always cool, thanks:

    2. We're done with cheaters in 2018:

    3. What's the term again? Oh "fake friends":

    4. If this is you, please change. There's hope for you in 2018:

    5. Crushes that just won't do the "right thing". Mxm:

    Why?

    Happy New Year everybody! We hope you have a safe crossover and a prosperous 2018.

    MORE:EntertainmentMzansi