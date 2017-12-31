ICYMI: Things You're 'Not Allowed' To Take With You In 2018

It's nearly 2018, remember the #ThingsToLeaveIn2017? Have a prosperous year.

It will be 2018 in just a few hours, and if you have your resolutions in place already, then great.

If not, then you might want to read on.

Twitter users have taken the responsibility of compiling a list of all the things people "cannot" take with them into the new year.

South African Twitter has spoken, under the hashtag #ThingsToLeaveIn2017, and Donald Trump, Zuma, f*ckboys, ''hoerism", fake friends and being broke are among the top items on the list.

If you missed it, here's what Twitter reckons we all need to make a fresh start on in 2018:

1. Apple, if you're listening, that autocorrect is not always cool, thanks:

Apple better finally acknowledge that none of us ever ever ever mean to type ducking!! #ThingsToLeaveIn2017 pic.twitter.com/XvEdUhSXXE December 3, 2017

2. We're done with cheaters in 2018:

3. What's the term again? Oh "fake friends":

#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 friends who never come through for you yet you always come through for them. — KeepItReal (@ThubaMamba) December 1, 2017

#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 @JustKholii_ Negative people who are claiming to be your friend but secretly competing with you — Gently Sothofied (@Thapelo_Thabane) November 20, 2017

4. If this is you, please change. There's hope for you in 2018:

5. Crushes that just won't do the "right thing". Mxm:

Why?

#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017

30 year old guy who's still dating for fun😤 pic.twitter.com/8EMLEwW28W — Nomzamo Mhlongo (@Zamo_Njomz) November 20, 2017

Happy New Year everybody! We hope you have a safe crossover and a prosperous 2018.