These Stunning 2017 Photographs From Our Continent Will Make You Glad To Be Alive

These winning pictures from the 2017 Africa Geographic Photographer of the Year Competition will make you proud to be African.

Here they are:

1. Overall winner and wildlife category winner: John Vosloo

"Circles of protection" at Addo Elephant National Park, South Africa.

2.Travel category winner: Willem Kruger

"Quiver trees in the Richtersveld", South Africa.

3. Culture category winner: Christophe Lapeze

"Proud" in Omo Valley, Ethiopia.

The Facebook community also had its fair share of voting –– here's how the votes racked up:

Overall winner and wildlife category: Björn Persson –– 3,034 votes

"End of the rainbow" in Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya.

Travel category winner: Beverly Houwing –– 517 votes

"Star trails over Chapman's baobab in Makgadikgadi Pans National Park", Botswana.

Culture category winner: Ferdinand Veer –– 518 votes

"Gift of life" in Kalahari Desert, South Africa.

There were also some Instagram faves:

As voted by the Instagram community, this image got the thumbs-up, with 1,657 votes.

"Sunset over the grasslands in Queen Elizabeth National Park", Uganda.