'Its Karma!' - Social Media Users Attack Tumi Morake Following Crash

The news that radio presenter and comedian Tumi Morake and her family were involved in a car accident on Friday has been met with disparaging comments on social media, including that the incident was "karma".

Other users have stated that those who were criticising her following a dangerous accident were being racist.

Morake, who was travelling with her husband and three children, was driving towards Sun City in a sponsored silver Jaguar when the head-on collision took place on the R556. The occupants of both cars sustained minor injuries.

The comedian's publicist, Monica Steyn, told Channel24 that Morake and her family were doing okay, but were quite shaken.



In September Morake faced backlash over a comment she made on apartheid during the breakfast show on Jacaranda FM.

Morake compared apartheid to a bully taking a child's bicycle, and then the child being made to share the bicycle.

Social media crime pages shared details of the accident, including pictures of the damaged vehicles and the response was vitriolic.

Screen grabs from comments on the Intelligence Bureau SA post on the accident were being shared on Twitter. Users said the accident was "blind justice" and that "karma is a bitch".

One screen shot was from Johan van Rhyn who said in response to the post on Facebook: "RIP... oh she did not pass on... Hope she uses her second chance on life... to look back at the comments she makes witout thinking of the negative impact on society [sic]."

#TumiMorake had an Accident and white people think it's Karma and they are happy that she almost lost her life with her family, so it's safe to say Farm Murders are also Karma for Apartheid and I feel 0 sympathy anymore!!! pic.twitter.com/vybZymNMtI — #NewYear2018🔥🔥🔥🔥 (@NaVhugala) December 30, 2017

COMEDIAN TUMI MORAKE & FAMILY IN ACCIDENT : SUN CITY AREA. NW. INJURIES. — Intelligence Bureau (@IntelliBureau) December 29, 2017

Other social media users were outraged by the comments and while some responded with more hate, many others said they were ashamed by what they had read and wished Morake a speedy recovery.

I don't ever want to hear anyone else say:"we're tired of hearing about apartheid".SA is still failing dismally on the subject. #TumiMorake https://t.co/c53nLQqHv2 — Mandla (@gilbeemhh) December 31, 2017

User Pieter Potgieter said on Facebook said he found the comments shocking.

"I do not wish this on anyone! Not even my biggest enemy! Reading this, I am ashamed to say I am white, afrikaans and was to some extent offended by her comments (but during this time, that is irrelevant). We as white and afrikaans people were not raised THIS heartless! Never! We as a bigger nation were not meant to fight over the demise of another! SIES!!!"

Yolandé De Beer wrote on Facebook: "Karma? Really? Her children & husband was in the car with her that had nothing to do with this whole story. May all involved recover swiftly."

Get well soon #TumiMorake & family. 🙏😘



As for the racists... we put on the full armour of God, pray away the evil & leave you in God's hands. Justice always prevails in His timing...



I pray everyone has a safe & prosperous 'New Year' in 2018. — Somi Nduna® (@Somi_Nduna) December 31, 2017

Reading the comments on #tumimorake makes me so sad to see that one way or the other we always seem to make it a racial thing from either side. Any opportunity SAfricans get we see it as an "in" to challenge colour yet completely miss what the hashtag is actually about. — Mignon (@MignonFine) December 31, 2017