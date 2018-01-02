All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • HALALA

    Breathtaking Portraits At Afropunk Festival In Johannesburg

    This photographer captured the magic at 2017's concert of the year.

    02/01/2018 09:19 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Kgomotso Neto

    The Afropunk Festival and is organisers may have caught a lot of flak after headline performer Solange Knowles was the one to let fans know she wouldn't be making the gig, but that didn't stop thousands of the continent's coolest kids from showing up and flaunting their best looks.

    Johannesburg-based photographer Kgomotso Neto Tleane was at the festival, held at historic Constitution Hill on the last two days and nights of 2017. Some top-class musical stars came to entertain the city over the New Year's weekend.

    Tleane captured some extraordinary portraits of revellers at the festival, which he shared on Instagram for us to admire. They're powerful, epic expressions of what has been dubbed "the dress-up of the year".

    Check them out below.

    #afropunkjoburg | December 2017 | @okayemkay_

    A post shared by Neto (@kgomotso_neto) on

    #afropunkjoburg | December 2017

    A post shared by Neto (@kgomotso_neto) on

    Afropunk Festival shared these images on their Instagram, also taken by Neto.

    Heavenly 📸: @kgomotso_neto

    A post shared by AFROPUNK (@afropunk) on

    IS THIS THE YEAR OF INCREDIBLE SUNGLASSES WHAT IS GOING ON 📸: @kgomotso_neto

    A post shared by AFROPUNK (@afropunk) on

    Those sunglasses are the definition of if looks could kill 📸: @kgomotso_neto

    A post shared by AFROPUNK (@afropunk) on

    Damn that hat has more personality than me! 📸: @kgomotso_neto

    A post shared by AFROPUNK (@afropunk) on

    MORE:Halala