Breathtaking Portraits At Afropunk Festival In Johannesburg

The Afropunk Festival and is organisers may have caught a lot of flak after headline performer Solange Knowles was the one to let fans know she wouldn't be making the gig, but that didn't stop thousands of the continent's coolest kids from showing up and flaunting their best looks.

Johannesburg-based photographer Kgomotso Neto Tleane was at the festival, held at historic Constitution Hill on the last two days and nights of 2017. Some top-class musical stars came to entertain the city over the New Year's weekend.

Tleane captured some extraordinary portraits of revellers at the festival, which he shared on Instagram for us to admire. They're powerful, epic expressions of what has been dubbed "the dress-up of the year".

Check them out below.

#afropunkjoburg | December 2017 A post shared by Neto (@kgomotso_neto) on Jan 1, 2018 at 2:13am PST

Afropunk Festival shared these images on their Instagram, also taken by Neto.