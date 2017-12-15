Celebrity Babies 2018: These Are Some Of The Most Highly Anticipated Births Of The Year

This year was a big one for twins! Not only did Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome multiples into their family, but stars like George and Amal Clooney and Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova became first-time parents of two.

Although no celebs (that we know of) are currently expecting twins in 2018, you can bet that there are still plenty of highly anticipated births in the new year.

Here we round up the top 10 celebrity babies we can't wait to meet in 2018, starting with the third royal baby.

1. The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

While a couple's first pregnancy announcement is usually the most exciting, the rules are obviously different if you're a royal. After Kensington Palace announced Kate's third pregnancy in September, the excitement couldn't be more real as bookies immediately started taking bets for the royal baby's name. So far, the top contenders are Alice for a girl and Arthur for a boy.

The third royal baby is due in April. While the duke and duchess have not commented on how their children feel about the new addition, we bet Prince George and Princess Charlotte are just as excited as we are to meet the little one!

2. Dwayne Johnson

The Rock and Lauren Hashian at the premiere of 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' on Dec. 11, 2017 in California.

There's no denying that The Rock makes beautiful babies, which is why we couldn't have been more thrilled when the professional wrestler-turned-actor announced that he's expecting a second daughter with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian.

Johnson is well equipped to handle another girl as he's already a father to 16-year-old Simone (who he had with ex-wife Dany Garcia) and two-year-old Jasmine (who he had with Hashian). Plus, over the years The Rock has proven he's the sweetest dad. Not only does he dance around in a Pikachu costume just to make his youngest girl happy, but he also constantly shares heartwarming tributes and silly photos with his daughters on social media.

3. Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

We love Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as parents, so of course we're ecstatic to hear that they're growing their family. The 32-year-old model announced her pregnancy, with the help of her 19-month-old daughter Luna, on Instagram in November.

The couple has always been candid about their fertility journey, which is how we already know that their second child will be a boy thanks to IVF. "That is the embryo we have left," Teigen revealed on Twitter in January.

We are so ready for more parenting realness from Teigen and Legend, as well as more adorable family photos!

4. John Stamos

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh attend The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and mothers2mothers dinner in Beverly Hills, California on Oct. 24, 2017.

After years of waiting, it's finally official: John Stamos is going to be a dad!

The 54-year-old actor and his 31-year-old fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, are expecting their first child together. "I'll be a fun dad. I've been practicing for a long time," Stamos joked to People magazine. "I've done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV... all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I'll probably just do all that stuff."

Stamos also admitted that he "always wanted to be a dad," but wasn't sure if it would ever happen. However, everything fell into place when he started dating McHugh last year. The two got engaged in October.

5. Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arriving at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Of course a Kardashian made this list! While plenty of fans are buzzing over Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy announcement and Kylie Jenner's rumoured pregnancy, we're fawning over the news of Kim and Kanye's third baby, who is reportedly due in January 2018.

Kardashian confirmed in September that she and West are expecting a baby via surrogate. Then, in November, the soon-to-be mom of three opened up about why going the surrogacy route is so damn hard.

"I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong."

Kardashian's honesty when it comes to pregnancy and parenthood has been relatable, which is why we're excited to see how a new addition will change her family's dynamic. Plus, you can't deny that she and Kanye make cute kids!

6. Aaron Paul

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren attend the premiere of Hulu's 'The Path' Season 2 at Sundance Sunset Cinema on Jan. 19, 2017.

You might be wondering why Aaron Paul made this list, but truth be told, we've been waiting for "The Path" star to become a dad. Why? Because it's clear from his Instagram account that he loves babies. Seriously. Just check out this post from the 2014 Golden Globes, or this recent one of Paul and his young nephew.

The 38-year-old actor and his wife of four years, Lauren, are currently expecting their first child together. In November, Lauren revealed they are expecting a girl. We couldn't be more excited for these two!

7. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends The Global Gift Gala London on Nov. 18, 2017 in London, England.

Eva Longoria is going to be a mom! The "Desperate Housewives" alum is expecting her first child — a boy! — with husband José Antonio Bastón.

After the 42-year-old actress wed Bastón in May 2016, she maintained that her life was fulfilled without a baby. (After all, she is a stepmother to Bastón's three children from his first marriage.) However, now that she's four months pregnant, Longoria couldn't be happier!

Just one day after her pregnancy was confirmed to Us Weekly, the actress shared an Instagram photo of herself smiling with the caption, "Pure Happiness 😊."

We can't wait to meet Longoria's baby boy!

8. Adam Levine

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

"The Voice" coach and his model wife, Behati Prinsloo, are expecting baby No.2 in 2018! Levine revealed to Ellen DeGeneres in November that he is having another girl.

While we admit the hype around the singer's second child isn't as strong as others, we're still excited to see sweet photos of Levine and his babies and to find out what name he and Prinsloo will choose for their daughter this time around. After all, the couple chose Dusty Rose for their first child, so we know they'll likely pick another unique moniker.

9. Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons pose at the after party for the premiere of FX's 'Fargo' Season 2 in Los Angeles.

Kirsten Dunst dominated all our favourite films from the '90s and 2000s, so it only makes sense that her first pregnancy would stir excitement for fans. After all, we basically grew up with her.

In December, Us Weekly reported that the actress, 35, is expecting her first child with fiancé Jesse Plemons. While the actress hasn't confirmed her pregnancy, she did reveal her desire to have children earlier this year.

In an interview with Marie Claire UK, Dunst noted that the birth of her goddaughter is what got her thinking about children. "I put her to bed last night, and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?'" the actress explained. "I just love that love. That's what I want."

10. Jessica Alba

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Dec 9, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

We were happily surprised when Jessica Alba announced her third pregnancy this year. The "Sin City" star already has two daughters, Honor and Haven, who are nine and six, respectively.

While the 36-year-old actress hasn't revealed why she and husband Cash Warren decided to have another child, she did admit on "The Rachael Ray Show" that she hopes to have a special bond with her baby boy.

"For me ... the girls love their dad. I wanted someone to love me more," Alba joked.

We can't wait to meet Alba's little man and to find out his name! According to the actress, it will start with the letter H, just like her daughters' names.

