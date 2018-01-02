Emotional Tributes To SA Music Legend Robbie Malinga

Family members‚ friends and fans gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg to bid farewell to music veteran Robbie Malinga on Tuesday morning.

The service was an emotional one, filled with musical tributes and speeches in honour of Malinga's life and 20-year career in the music industry.

The late star was hailed as an icon who changed the lives of many aspiring artists.

Emotions ran high at the service when a letter written by Malinga's widow, Ann, was read out.

In the letter, she poured out her heart about the amazing husband and father her late husband was, and said that the memories they made will live on with her forever.

In the letter, Ann also reflected on the Robbie's final day, and how she wished she could turn back time just to hold him.

"I wish I could touch you one last time without bringing back the pain. I tried everything possible to save your precious life, but God had a bigger plan. With tearful eyes, I watched you slowly fade away. My life will never be the same –– I have lost a soulmate, but heaven gained an angel."

Malinga's son, Robbie Jr, also paid tribute to his dad –– saying that he was the best man and that his legacy would not be wasted.

"He built a foundation and I have to build on top of that. I'm Robbie Malinga the second, and I also want to be the best."

Malinga died on Christmas Day following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.