Fuel Price To Drop By Up To 34 Cents Per Litre From Wednesday

Motorists can expect some relief at the petrol pumps from Wednesday -- the petrol price is set to drop by as much as 34 cents per litre.

The department of energy made the announcement in December.

The department confirmed that the price of petrol will drop by between 29 and 34 cents per litre, while diesel will be between 22 and 26 cents per litre cheaper.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will drop by 29 cents per litre.

The department said the main reasons for this were the strength of the rand against the dollar recently.

This is the first petrol -rice drop in about five months -- during which the country saw five consecutive petrol price increases.

Twitter users were delighted by the announcement -- saying this will make "Janu-worry" less financially stressful.

#PetrolPrice that means my corsa lite full ⛽will be R350 December 30, 2017

Lol Mara you know January has 3 months in it... — Rastshi Modise (@JmoDICE) December 31, 2017

Amen — Leebash (@Leebash4) December 30, 2017