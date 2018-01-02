All Sections
    Fuel Price To Drop By Up To 34 Cents Per Litre From Wednesday

    A small glimmer of relief for motorists and consumers at last!

    02/01/2018 14:51 SAST | Updated 10 hours ago
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Motorists can expect some relief at the petrol pumps from Wednesday -- the petrol price is set to drop by as much as 34 cents per litre.

    The department of energy made the announcement in December.

    The department confirmed that the price of petrol will drop by between 29 and 34 cents per litre, while diesel will be between 22 and 26 cents per litre cheaper.

    The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will drop by 29 cents per litre.

    The department said the main reasons for this were the strength of the rand against the dollar recently.

    This is the first petrol -rice drop in about five months -- during which the country saw five consecutive petrol price increases.

    Twitter users were delighted by the announcement -- saying this will make "Janu-worry" less financially stressful.

