IEB Matric Pass Rate Hits 98 Percent

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has reported a 98.76% matric pass rate for 2017.

This is up fractionally from 98.67% in 2016.

The IEB said 11 464 full-time and 666 part-time candidates from 212 examination centres across Southern Africa wrote the exams in October and November 2017.

This is an increase from 2016, when there were 11 022 full-time candidates and 703 part-time candidates.

With these results, 88.50% of those who passed, are now eligible to study towards a degree. The figure is up from 87.61% in 2016.

Additionally, 8.96% qualified to study for a diploma and 1.30% is eligible for study at the Higher Certificate level.

The closing date for the application for re-marking is January 10 and the results from re-marking will be released on February 5.

The closing date for learners who qualify to enrol for supplementary exams is February 12.

"The 2017 NSC candidates have done very well and have once again shown that, with a commitment to hard work over their 12 years of schooling, and supported by a dedicated cohort of teachers and parents, they have passed with flying colours. They are ready for the next step in their journey of life-long learning," IEB CEO Anne Oberholzer said in a statement.

The pass rate for the Department of Basic Education's schools will be announced on Thursday night and results for all provinces, except the Western Cape, will be published on Friday.