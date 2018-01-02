Now Go And Rest In Peace, Robbie Malinga

Veteran musician Robbie Malinga has been laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery following a funeral service at the Rhema Bible Church on Tuesday.
#RobbieMalinga will be laid to rest at Wespark Cemetery pic.twitter.com/MSMaPdxjDm— Sikelelwa Mdingi (@SikiGeyaMdingi) January 2, 2018
Robbie Malinga's final resting place at the Wespark Cemetery... #RobbieMalinga #MalingaFuneral @ANN7tv pic.twitter.com/fJlXn2sPGK— Nonhlanhla Julia (@Nhlajules) January 2, 2018
Having worked closely with the fallen hitmaker and producer, Kelly Khumalo, Naima Kay, Karabo Mogane and Musa Sukwene rendered moving musical tributes, performing songs he had co-written and produced.
An emotional Kelly Khumalo performing hit single 'Sobabile', her duet with #RobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/t85b84OYU0— Sikelelwa Mdingi (@SikiGeyaMdingi) January 2, 2018
Karabo performing 'Sondela' produced by #RobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/8P3j8ERg5c— Sikelelwa Mdingi (@SikiGeyaMdingi) January 2, 2018
Musa Sukwene performs his hit song Mthande...After his speech,"It's hard having to start the new year this way, laying my brother to rest" #RobbieMalinga @The_New_Age pic.twitter.com/tBSfuv5Eo5— ntokozo (@ntoshybabe) January 2, 2018
Malinga's widow, Ann, wrote a letter to the 49-year-old, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Christmas Day, after months of pain.
In the letter, she said she watched him fading away slowly.
"To my dearest husband: there were two hearts that used to beat together, now there is one. I've shed many tears since I lost you and many more will pour, because I've lost a good man," she said in the letter.
"I wish I could touch you one last time without bringing back the pain. I tried everything possible to save your precious life, but God had a bigger plan. With tearful eyes, I watched you slowly fade away. My life will never be the same –– I have lost a soulmate, but heaven gained an angel."
Malinga was also survived by his two children.