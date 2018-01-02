All Sections
    Now Go And Rest In Peace, Robbie Malinga

    The star has been laid to rest.

    02/01/2018 15:01 SAST | Updated 9 hours ago

    Veteran musician Robbie Malinga has been laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery following a funeral service at the Rhema Bible Church on Tuesday.

    Having worked closely with the fallen hitmaker and producer, Kelly Khumalo, Naima Kay, Karabo Mogane and Musa Sukwene rendered moving musical tributes, performing songs he had co-written and produced.

    Malinga's widow, Ann, wrote a letter to the 49-year-old, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Christmas Day, after months of pain.

    In the letter, she said she watched him fading away slowly.

    "To my dearest husband: there were two hearts that used to beat together, now there is one. I've shed many tears since I lost you and many more will pour, because I've lost a good man," she said in the letter.

    "I wish I could touch you one last time without bringing back the pain. I tried everything possible to save your precious life, but God had a bigger plan. With tearful eyes, I watched you slowly fade away. My life will never be the same –– I have lost a soulmate, but heaven gained an angel."

    Malinga was also survived by his two children.

