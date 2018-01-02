WATCH: Robbie Malinga Funeral Currently Underway

Renowned musician Robbie Malinga's funeral service is currently underway at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

His widow, Ann, is expected to speak during the service and so is his son, Robbie Junior.

Kelly Khumalo, Naima Kay and Musa Sukwene are some of the artists on the programme of musical items.

Malinga died on Christmas Day, after several months battling pancreatic cancer.

Death takes the body. God takes the soul. Our mind holds the memories. Our heart keeps the love. Our faith let's us know we will meet again. You were a legend, a great mentor and an inspiration to many. You shaped lives of many ppl

Rest In Peace. #RIPRobbieMalinga #RobbieMalinga January 2, 2018

You can watch the service live here: