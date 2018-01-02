All Sections
    WATCH: Robbie Malinga Funeral Currently Underway

    His widow is also expected to speak at the service, held at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

    02/01/2018 10:46 SAST | Updated 14 hours ago
    Supplied

    Renowned musician Robbie Malinga's funeral service is currently underway at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

    His widow, Ann, is expected to speak during the service and so is his son, Robbie Junior.

    Kelly Khumalo, Naima Kay and Musa Sukwene are some of the artists on the programme of musical items.

    Malinga died on Christmas Day, after several months battling pancreatic cancer.

    You can watch the service live here:

