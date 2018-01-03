'2018 Is Off To A Great Start' – Black Coffee Announces Las Vegas Residency

DJ Black Coffee plays at the Treats! magazine 7th Halloween Party on October 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

World-renowned DJ Black Coffee has announced his residency at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxurious resort in Nevada's neon-lit tourist magnet.

Then come April, Black Coffee will play at the U.S. music festival Coachella, a gig he's already looking forward to.

Headlining the festival are the likes of Beyoncé, Eminem and The Weeknd.

In 2017, the 41-year-old played a residency at the Hï Ibiza club ion the Spanish party island of Ibiza.

His name has became synonymous with many firsts.

In July, he announced that he was the latest addition to the Beats 1 radio station family, joining fellow music heavyweights DJ Khaled, Drake and Pharrell Williams.

In August, Coffee won the Best DJ award at the inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards.

It was in September that he was crowned the Best Deep House DJ in the world, at the 2017 DJ Awards held in Ibiza.

Announcing his new residency, Coffee said 2018 was off to a great start -- and now we think we're also ready to do this thing.

Well done! Well deserved!! You are a Legend sir. Let you star keep on shining!! — Sanet Croucamp (@SanetCroucamp) January 3, 2018

Congratulations to Black Coffee!