7 South Africans On Forbes' Real-Time World Billionaire List

Diamond magnate Nicky Oppenheimer is still the wealthiest South African billionaire by net worth, according to Forbes' real-time list of the world's dollar billionaires.

Oppenheimer sits just outside the global 200, but six other South Africans are on the list.

According to Business Tech, Bloomberg ranks Johann Rupert as the country's richest person and 196th in the world, with a fortune of $8.10-billion –– with Nicky Oppenheimer second at $7.18-billion.

The publication also notes that the strength of the South African rand –– up 17 percent in 2017 –- would have in many cases helped to boost the fortunes of the country's most wealthy individuals.

These are the early-2018 rankings:

#216 -- Nicky Oppenheimer with a net worth of $7.7-billion

#240 -- Johann Rupert with a net worth of $7.1-billion

#871 -- Koos Bekker with a net worth of $2.8-billion

#1025 -- Patrice Motsepe with a net worth of $2.4-billion

#1214 -- Allan Gray with a net worth of $2-billion

#1817 -- Stephen Saad with a net worth of $1.2-billion

#2007 -- Desmond Sacco with a net worth of $1.0-billion