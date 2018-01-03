All Sections
    • NEWS
    03/01/2018 13:57 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Blue Bulls Player Arrested On Sexual Assault Charge

    He has been accused of raping a teenager.

    Getty Images

    The Blue Bulls U21 rugby team has confirmed that one of its players has been arrested on allegations of sexual assault.

    The player has been accused of raping a teenage girl and then taking her phone. The alleged victim's cousin broke the news on Twitter on Tuesday, causing widespread outrage among social media users.

    Rugby15.co.za

    An alleged voicenote by an eyewitness detailing what had apparently transpired has also done the rounds on social media.

    The player appeared in a Port Elizabeth court on Tuesday for his bail hearing, and it was postponed to January 8.

    MORE:Blue BullscourtNewsrapesport