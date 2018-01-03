All Sections
    03/01/2018 14:22 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    CACH Can Help Matrics Who Haven't Been Admitted To Tertiary Institutions

    CACH is a government online application portal designed for Grade 12 students who are seeking admission to post-school training and education.

    The department of higher education and training (DHET) has asked matriculants who have passed their final examinations, but have not yet secured a place at a university or college, to apply using its Central Applications Clearing House (CACH) system.

    The programme shares pupils' matric results with public and private further and higher education institutions across the country. These include Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) colleges, universities, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), and registered private higher institutions.

    It assists those who have not been accepted at institutions to find a space that is still available at another institution.

    CACH also provides a portal to career information, advice and development services for school leavers and other prospective students who may not have completed their schooling.

    http://cach.dhet.gov.za/Applicant/UsingCACH
    Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga will announce the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results on Thursday.

