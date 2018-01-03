The department of higher education and training (DHET) has asked matriculants who have passed their final examinations, but have not yet secured a place at a university or college, to apply using its Central Applications Clearing House (CACH) system.

The programme shares pupils' matric results with public and private further and higher education institutions across the country. These include Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) colleges, universities, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), and registered private higher institutions.

It assists those who have not been accepted at institutions to find a space that is still available at another institution.

CACH also provides a portal to career information, advice and development services for school leavers and other prospective students who may not have completed their schooling.

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga will announce the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results on Thursday.