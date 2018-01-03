All Sections
    04/01/2018 07:00 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago

    Emotional Tributes Celebrate Legendary Poet Bra Willie

    The life and work of Keorapetse "Bra Willie" Kgositsile is being celebrated around the world.

    Supplied

    The life and work of legendary South African poet and educator Professor Keorapetse "Bra Willie" Kgositsile is being celebrated around the world, with tributes streaming in via social media.

    He died on Wednesday at the age of 79 at Milpark Hospital after an illness.

    Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa reminded the country of the man's extraordinary achievements.

    Even president Jacob Zuma offered condolences, and praise for Kgotsile.

    "Today our country mourns the sad passing of one of the giants of our liberation struggle, who was renowned for his accomplishment as well in the education, arts and culture sectors.

    "He was highly regarded even beyond the borders of our country and was a celebrated arts intellectual in the continent. We extend our deepest condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace," Zuma said in a statement.

    Twitter users used the moment to remember some of the poet's best works:

