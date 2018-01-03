IN PICTURES: 2017's House Of The Year -- A Five-Story Treehouse

A treehouse is 2017's House of the Year.

Real estate database Zillow Porchlight announces the year's best house every year, as voted for by tens of thousands of its readers.

This treehouse in Seattle in the U.S., however, is unlike any you've ever seen before. The five-story home boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms, is surrounded by tall cedars and other trees, and even includes water views.

It was built in 1978 by an architect, who used four big wooden posts to anchor the whole house.

Parts of the house were built from an old ship. According to Zillow, some of the windows are ship portholes, while the doorknobs are repurposed brass handles saved from an old sailing vessel.

Check out the rest of the pictures below: