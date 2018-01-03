IN PICTURES: We Are SO Here For Busiswa's Stunning Maternity Shoot

Musician Busiswa Gqulu is ready to pop any day from now, and while she awaits the arrival of her bundle of joy (as eagerly as we do), she shared some beautiful photos from her pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram.

The "Ngoku" hitmaker announced on her birthday in November last year that she was expecting.

During an interview with Metro FM, Busiswa said that one of the most magical things about expecting was realising how loved she is.

"And that I have a village of warrior women waiting with me in anticipation. And they are all there to show that love to the new member. I'm reeling from this love‚ I'm floating on it and I'm thankful for it," she said.

We are so here for the pictures from her shoot, and we think you'll agree.

Take a look:

Congratulations in advance to the Kalawa Chikita, as her fans call he fondly...