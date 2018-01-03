All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    04/01/2018 06:38 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    Robbie Malinga's Statue Looks Nothing Like Him And Will Be Taken Down

    The tombstone was heavily criticised on social media.

    Twitter

    A 7-ton statue and tombstone placed at Robbie Malinga's grave this week will have to be redesigned after fans on social media complained that it looked nothing like the music icon, according to SowetanLive.

    Malinga died at his home on Christmas Day after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

    The life-size statue, depicting Malinga in a black suit and sunglasses, was reportedly unveiled at Malinga's grace at the Westpark Cemetary on Tuesday.

    The CEO of Bataung Memorials, Lebohang Khitsane, reportedly said the company had decided to redesign the statue after receiving negative feedback on social media.

    "People have pointed out that the features on the statue does not resemble Robbie 100%," he said.

    A team of 15 people reportedly worked on the statue, which cost R500 000 to make.

    On Twitter, the statue was heavily criticised, with many people pointing out that it looked more like Malinga's father.

    "I always say‚ we never fail‚ we learn. Whether the feedback is good or bad‚ you have to take it and learn from it. So we will go back to the drawing board and take it to the next level," Khitsane reportedly said.

    Malinga's business partner and a spokesperson for the family, TK Nciza told SowetanLive that the family was not fazed by the debacle.

