Robbie Malinga's Statue Looks Nothing Like Him And Will Be Taken Down

A 7-ton statue and tombstone placed at Robbie Malinga's grave this week will have to be redesigned after fans on social media complained that it looked nothing like the music icon, according to SowetanLive.

Malinga died at his home on Christmas Day after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

The life-size statue, depicting Malinga in a black suit and sunglasses, was reportedly unveiled at Malinga's grace at the Westpark Cemetary on Tuesday.

The CEO of Bataung Memorials, Lebohang Khitsane, reportedly said the company had decided to redesign the statue after receiving negative feedback on social media.

"People have pointed out that the features on the statue does not resemble Robbie 100%," he said.

A team of 15 people reportedly worked on the statue, which cost R500 000 to make.

On Twitter, the statue was heavily criticised, with many people pointing out that it looked more like Malinga's father.

It is alleged that the statue looks more like his father than the late Robbie Malinga pic.twitter.com/Eh0Sfy8Kui — Mxolisi Mugwena (@MugwenaMxolisi) January 3, 2018

Better to have tha #RobbieMalinga statue look like his father......imagine if it looked like his step father!.. #RIPRobbieMalinga — QuantumOfSolace (@BiggleDiMera) January 3, 2018

Robbie Malinga's statue look like everyone else except Robbie Malinga — Culprit (@CulpritEnter) January 3, 2018

This is not Robbie Malinga. Whoever made this statue must be called to order. This is Robbie's father. #RobbieMalinga#RIPRobbieMalingapic.twitter.com/u0K3zPXTIj — Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) January 2, 2018

"I always say‚ we never fail‚ we learn. Whether the feedback is good or bad‚ you have to take it and learn from it. So we will go back to the drawing board and take it to the next level," Khitsane reportedly said.

Malinga's business partner and a spokesperson for the family, TK Nciza told SowetanLive that the family was not fazed by the debacle.