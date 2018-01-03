Trevor Stuurman Captures African Magic For British Vogue

South African fashion photographer Trevor Stuurman has released an extraordinary set of images, this time for the British edition of Vogue magazine -- a first for the up-and-coming street photographer. He got the break after being noticed on Instagram.

Stuurman's images were captured at the Afropunk festival, held in Johannesburg this weekend, and feature some of the colourful personalities who attended the event.

"Headline performer Solange Knowles may not have made it to the Afropunk Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa, to see off 2017, announcing on Instagram that she is suffering from an autonomic disorder, but numerous other revellers flaunted their best looks on Constitution Hill. See all the best street style from the Afropunk Festival here," Vogue said on their website.

Trevor said the event was career-defining and reaffirmed the aspirations of other Africans.

"A kind reminder dear African child: Your dreams are valid. Honored to have exclusively captured the first @afropunk on African soil for @britishvogue."

A kind reminder dear African child: Your dreams are valid. Honored to have exclusively captured the first @afropunk on African soil for @britishvogue. #WeThePeople#StuurmanStyleVOGUEpic.twitter.com/Usk7JT6gRE — Trevor Stuurman (@trevor_stuurman) January 2, 2018

Check out the full set of images here.