Brace Yourself For A Heatwave South Africa

South Africans will need to brace themselves for a heatwave expected to sweep through Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape in the next couple of days.

The South African Weather Service (Weather SA) has issued a warning of "extremely hot weather conditions" and has advised residents in these provinces to "stay indoors" and "stay hydrated and cool".

Please be advised of the following ADVISORY for parts of the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape (03 to 04 January 2018). pic.twitter.com/xBf3HqPIfd — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 3, 2018

Due to the hot weather, the City of Cape Town has anticipated a higher number of beachgoers during this period.

The city's safety and security directorate said it will stay on high alert over the next few days.

"Many people are still on holiday, and I think they'll want to make the most of any good weather, considering that both the peak festive season weekends didn't offer the greatest weather conditions," said the city's mayoral committee member, Alderman JP Smith.