Dirco Unaware Of Any Anti-Israel Operations Being Run In SA

Nelson Kgwete of the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) has said that the department is not aware of any conflict involving members of other states in any part of the world being carried out in South Africa.

This follows reports that an Israeli security agency claims that a Palestinian militant cell has been uncovered that was recruited and handled by Iranian intelligence officers working out of SA.

Also Read:Israel Says Iran Recruited Palestinian Militants Via South Africa

Kgwete said the South African government believes in peaceful resolutions to conflict, and urged anyone who is aware of criminal activities taking place within the country to report them to law enforcement, so that they can be dealt with accordingly.

According to EWN, a 29-year-old Palestinian computer engineering student has been arrested in connection with the alleged plot, after being recruited into Iranian intelligence activities by a relative who is believed to reside in SA.