IN PICTURES: 9 Top 2018 Home Decor Trends According To Pinterest

Pinterest has become the go-to site for inspiration in all things decor -- including home decor.

According to the site, "home" continues to grow as an interest, with an increase in pins year-over-year by more than 75 percent.

From statement doors to patterned plants -- here are Pinterest's predictions about the direction home decor is taking in 2018:

1. Resort-inspired style

2. Metallics

3. Statement ceilings

4. Statement doors

5. Patterned plants

6. Big wall art

7. Bone inlay

8. Herringbone

9. Terrazzo