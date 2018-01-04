IN PICTURES: 9 Top 2018 Home Decor Trends According To Pinterest

Pinterest has become the go-to site for inspiration in all things decor -- including home decor.
According to the site, "home" continues to grow as an interest, with an increase in pins year-over-year by more than 75 percent.
From statement doors to patterned plants -- here are Pinterest's predictions about the direction home decor is taking in 2018:
1. Resort-inspired style
2. Metallics
3. Statement ceilings
4. Statement doors
5. Patterned plants
6. Big wall art
7. Bone inlay
8. Herringbone
9. Terrazzo