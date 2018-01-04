All Sections
    04/01/2018 15:15 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    IN PICTURES: 9 Top 2018 Home Decor Trends According To Pinterest

    As we pin on, we find many new and interesting ideas...

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Pinterest has become the go-to site for inspiration in all things decor -- including home decor.

    According to the site, "home" continues to grow as an interest, with an increase in pins year-over-year by more than 75 percent.

    From statement doors to patterned plants -- here are Pinterest's predictions about the direction home decor is taking in 2018:

    1. Resort-inspired style

    Pinterest

    2. Metallics

    Pinterest

    3. Statement ceilings

    Pinterest

    4. Statement doors

    Pinterest
    Door front: 105 East Bay Street Story Editor/Producer: Elly Poston Creative Director/Art Director: Robert Perino Floral Design/Props: Heather Barrie (Gathering)

    5. Patterned plants

    Pinterest

    6. Big wall art

    Pinterest

    7. Bone inlay

    Pinterest

    8. Herringbone

    Pinterest

    9. Terrazzo

    Pinterest

    MORE:2018 trendshome decorLifestylePinteresttrends