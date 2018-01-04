In Pictures: Horrific Train Crash In Free State

At least four people have died following a train accident in Kroonstad, Free State, when a train collided with a truck and car on the tracks on Thursday morning.

About 100 people are believed to be injured.

The patients are currently being treated on scene and will be transported to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.

According to reports, the train was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg.

Reports of at least four deaths in Free State train crash https://t.co/hUxcA89bUOpic.twitter.com/0nLMpQ0hNw — OFM News (@OFMNews9497) January 4, 2018

Four people have died and around 40 have been injured in a collision involving a train and a truck in Kroonstad in the Free State. Footage from @seunZile. Calling all emergency service providers to help @Rail_Safety@Shosholoza_Meyl@SAPoliceServicepic.twitter.com/oQEsyLAkws — Namola (@NamolaApp) January 4, 2018