    • NEWS
    04/01/2018 13:11 SAST

    In Pictures: Horrific Train Crash In Free State

    At least four people have died and around 100 others have been injured.

    karenfoleyphotography via Getty Images

    At least four people have died following a train accident in Kroonstad, Free State, when a train collided with a truck and car on the tracks on Thursday morning.

    About 100 people are believed to be injured.

    The patients are currently being treated on scene and will be transported to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.

    According to reports, the train was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg.

    MORE:Free StateKroonstadNewsTrain crash