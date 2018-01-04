All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    04/01/2018 12:16 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Lara Kruger -- Thank You For Being Unapologetically You

    Farewell, Lala girl.

    LaraKruger/Instagram
    Lara Kruger.

    Tributes continue to pour in for radio personality and transgender activist Lara Kruger following her death on Wednesday.

    Born Thapelo Lehulere, Lara identified as a woman, and had been battling depression for a while. At the time of her death, she was being treated for the illness in hospital.

    Her manager, Boipelo Ditshego, told TshisaLive that she was hospitalised on December 18 and discharged three days later, but hospitalised again after Christmas.

    On December 15, she took to Facebook to speak about how her time in Mafikeng had set her back. She also lambasted "fake" people.

    Lara also wrote about death and her funeral.

    LaraKruger/Facebook

    Her friends, fans and industry colleagues expressed sadness following her passing.

    Many took to social media to pay their tributes.

    Rest in peace, Lara.

    MORE:celebrityEntertainmentLara KrugerLGBTIQ+Mzansi