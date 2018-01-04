Tributes continue to pour in for radio personality and transgender activist Lara Kruger following her death on Wednesday.

Born Thapelo Lehulere, Lara identified as a woman, and had been battling depression for a while. At the time of her death, she was being treated for the illness in hospital.

Her manager, Boipelo Ditshego, told TshisaLive that she was hospitalised on December 18 and discharged three days later, but hospitalised again after Christmas.

On December 15, she took to Facebook to speak about how her time in Mafikeng had set her back. She also lambasted "fake" people.

Lara also wrote about death and her funeral.

Her friends, fans and industry colleagues expressed sadness following her passing.

Many took to social media to pay their tributes.

I can't believe Lara Kruger is gone 💔 She was such an amazing woman! So entertaining, so funny, so talented! I was so ready for her to blow up in the industry.



RIP Miss Lara Kruger 💔 — Reitumetse Twala (@ReituTwala) January 3, 2018

Miss Lara Kruger I enjoyed your show on Motsweding Fm. Your tweets were my conversation pieces to some of my lunches last year. You will be missed. — Xoli R (@XolileRadebe) January 3, 2018

Very saddened by the passing of Mosadi wa Leburu, Miss Lara Kruger. 😭😭😭😭



I was a fan. I'm deeply hurt. 💔💔💔#RIPLaraKruger — The Starter. The Dessert. The Whole Damn Meal.🔥 (@Sedeaux_S) January 3, 2018

Ke ka kutlobotlhoko go lo itsise fa Miss Lara Kruger a tlogetse lefatshe le le ka kwano.



Robalelwa Ke Ditlhokwa Kgabo https://t.co/v7jnOYJnbwpic.twitter.com/ELq0SzT3CO — Motsweding FM (@motswedingfm) January 3, 2018

Rest in peace, Lara.