All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • HALALA
    04/01/2018 13:40 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Madonna To Build Four More Schools In Malawi

    That brings the pop musician's total to a whopping 12 schools built in her child's hometown.

    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    Mercy James looks on during the opening of the Mercy James hospital, a hospital named after her in Blantyre, Malawi July 11, 2017.

    Pop superstar Madonna announced on Thursday morning that she will be building four more schools in Malawi this year, bringing the sum total of her school-building efforts in the cash-strapped nation to 12.

    The "Like A Virgin" hitmaker made the announcement on Instagram, asking followers to "Be The Change" they want to see in the world.

    "Let's start 2018 off right! 🎉🌈💕! I'm challenging you all to stand up, come together and BE the CHANGE you want to SEE in the World! 🌍 ♥️🌍! This year we'll begin by building 4 brand-new schools in the Kasungu District of #Malawi," she said in the post.

    Let's start 2018 off right! 🎉🌈💕! I'm challenging you all to stand up, come together and BE the CHANGE you want to SEE in the World! 🌍 ♥️🌍! This year we'll begin by building 4 brand new schools in the Kasungu District of #Malawi 🇲🇼. with @RaisingMalawi and @buildOn!! That's 14 schools in total that will help thousands of kids get the education they so rightfully deserve! 📚📚📚Now is the time! Join the #revolutionoflove! ♥️📚♥️📚 #RaisingMalawi ❤️🇲🇼💃🏽📚#knowlege #power #education children #life #love ♥️

    A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

    Madonna is mother to an adopted child from Malawi, and she has since put significant effort into building schools and hospitals throughout the country.

    MORE:educationHalalaMadonnaMalawi