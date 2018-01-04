Madonna To Build Four More Schools In Malawi

Pop superstar Madonna announced on Thursday morning that she will be building four more schools in Malawi this year, bringing the sum total of her school-building efforts in the cash-strapped nation to 12.
The "Like A Virgin" hitmaker made the announcement on Instagram, asking followers to "Be The Change" they want to see in the world.
Let's start 2018 off right! 🎉🌈💕! I'm challenging you all to stand up, come together and BE the CHANGE you want to SEE in the World! 🌍 ♥️🌍! This year we'll begin by building 4 brand new schools in the Kasungu District of #Malawi 🇲🇼. with @RaisingMalawi and @buildOn!! That's 14 schools in total that will help thousands of kids get the education they so rightfully deserve! 📚📚📚Now is the time! Join the #revolutionoflove! ♥️📚♥️📚 #RaisingMalawi ❤️🇲🇼💃🏽📚#knowlege #power #education children #life #love ♥️
Madonna is mother to an adopted child from Malawi, and she has since put significant effort into building schools and hospitals throughout the country.