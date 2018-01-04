Malinga's New Tombstone Due January 23, With Family Approval

Lebohang Khitsane, CEO of Bataung Memorials, the company that supplied music legend Robbie Malinga's tombstone, has announced that they have decided to redesign the tombstone, even though Malinga's family was satisfied with it.

Guys 😳 is this a real thing? Like is this really #RobbieMalinga's tombstone? pic.twitter.com/cBUsgRKfcN — Zaza Williams (@MissZaza_W) January 2, 2018

Speaking to HuffPost, Khitsane said that they spoke to Malinga's family to get approval to redesign the statue following an uproar from fans –– who were not pleased with the resemblance of the statue's features to Malinga.

"Robbie did not belong to us; he belonged to the the nation –– and if the fans are not satisfied, then we must do justice in order for them to be pleased," Khitsane added.

He added that the company prides itself on "shocking" the industry with unique tombstones –– and promised to do just that with the new tombstone they are designing, which will be erected on January 23.

Bataung Memorials' tombstones have attracted a vast and loyal clientele since the company's inception in 2004. It has designed and manufactured tombstones for a long list of prominent citizens and celebrities, including:

Vuyo Mbuli

Simba Mhere

Mduduzi "Mandoza" Tshabalala

Sfiso Ncwane

Joe Mafela