    • NEWS
    04/01/2018 15:08 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    Malinga's New Tombstone Due January 23, With Family Approval

    Although the family were satisfied with the likeness of the late star, outraged fans insisted it looked nothing like him.

    Gallo Images
    Robbie Malinga's Tomb Stone at the West Park cemetery on January 02, 2018, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

    Lebohang Khitsane, CEO of Bataung Memorials, the company that supplied music legend Robbie Malinga's tombstone, has announced that they have decided to redesign the tombstone, even though Malinga's family was satisfied with it.

    Speaking to HuffPost, Khitsane said that they spoke to Malinga's family to get approval to redesign the statue following an uproar from fans –– who were not pleased with the resemblance of the statue's features to Malinga.

    "Robbie did not belong to us; he belonged to the the nation –– and if the fans are not satisfied, then we must do justice in order for them to be pleased," Khitsane added.

    He added that the company prides itself on "shocking" the industry with unique tombstones –– and promised to do just that with the new tombstone they are designing, which will be erected on January 23.

    ALSO WATCH:The Story Behind Joe Mafela's Astounding Tombstone

    Bataung Memorials' tombstones have attracted a vast and loyal clientele since the company's inception in 2004. It has designed and manufactured tombstones for a long list of prominent citizens and celebrities, including:

    Vuyo Mbuli

    Bataung Memorials Instagram

    Simba Mhere

    Gallo Images

    Mduduzi "Mandoza" Tshabalala

    Gallo Images

    Sfiso Ncwane

    Bataung Memorials Instagram

    Joe Mafela

    Instagram

