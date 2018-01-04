Matriculants Celebrate Countrywide As They Receive Their Results

Successful students from Pretoria to Polokwane painted South Africa pink overnight as the annual matric results were released. Many turned to social media to share the celebrations with family, friends and even newspaper salespeople!

These are a few unforgettable moments. Well done class of 2018!

Mathematics 💥

Physical Science 💥

Life Science 💥

Geography 💥

Life Orientation 💥



Hardwork and God neeeh. .



We see you God. . We see your grace😗😍😊#MatricResults2017pic.twitter.com/eDZHWcHpRs — Mudzuli Lindelani (@dzooliey) January 5, 2018

Job well done to the class of 2017 & more especially to my little brother Nyiko for obtaining five distinctions. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavors. Keep pushing! To those who didn't made it, it is not the end of the road.📚👏🕺♩🍾#MatricResults2017pic.twitter.com/8MI7hhworZ — Mandla Chauke (Mhlengwe) (@Mandla_C_Chauke) January 5, 2018

Families excited after seeing their nephew's results in the paper , some still looking for their names . A lot of anxious parents #MatricResults2017@TheMercurySApic.twitter.com/r9RH1gsCwJ — khumbu mbuqe (@MrsMbuqeK) January 4, 2018

Popping bottles!

These parents are through the roof with joy.

#MatricResults2017



Momma cried like wow 😄😄😄



😍😍😍😍😄😄🤗🤗🤗😢



Im proud I never disappointed momma ..



I obtained a diploma 🌻🌻🌻🌻 pic.twitter.com/o1g5kQDIMv — mongezi motaung🌻 (@mongezi_motaung) January 5, 2018

Please don't disturb these guys, they've been up all night!

And while the country danced, this guy wasn't having it. At all.