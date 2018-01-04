All Sections
    • NEWS
    05/01/2018 08:30 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Matriculants Celebrate Countrywide As They Receive Their Results

    Festivities began around the country after midnight for those students who aced their final exams.

    Instagram

    Successful students from Pretoria to Polokwane painted South Africa pink overnight as the annual matric results were released. Many turned to social media to share the celebrations with family, friends and even newspaper salespeople!

    These are a few unforgettable moments. Well done class of 2018!

    Popping bottles!

    These parents are through the roof with joy.

    Proud moment #MatricResults

    A post shared by S'the M Style & fashion design (@sthe_m.motloung) on

    Please don't disturb these guys, they've been up all night!

    And while the country danced, this guy wasn't having it. At all.

