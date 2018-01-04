All Sections
    04/01/2018 11:53 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Morris Masutha Denies Being Free Education Plan Mastermind

    He says free education would, however, ensure that the youth became more employable and less reliant on government grants.

    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

    While students, parents, university vice-chancellors, politicians and the markets all want to know how government's free higher education plan will work and where the money will come from, the man alleged to be the mastermind behind the plan, Morris Masutha, has denied involvement.

    eNCA reported on Thursday that the director at the Centre for Emerging Researchers described the claims as "fake news". He also said that Zuma's announcement had put an end to "a multibillion-rand scam" –– referring to banks providing student loans.

    He added, however, that free education would ensure the youth became more employable and less reliant on government grants.

    President Jacob Zuma promised free higher education for poor and working-class students in December during the ANC's 54th national conference.

