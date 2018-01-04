Morris Masutha Denies Being Free Education Plan Mastermind

While students, parents, university vice-chancellors, politicians and the markets all want to know how government's free higher education plan will work and where the money will come from, the man alleged to be the mastermind behind the plan, Morris Masutha, has denied involvement.

Let's tune in! #DefendFreeEducation — MukovheMorrisMasutha (@Morris_Mukovhe) January 4, 2018

eNCA reported on Thursday that the director at the Centre for Emerging Researchers described the claims as "fake news". He also said that Zuma's announcement had put an end to "a multibillion-rand scam" –– referring to banks providing student loans.

Comrades be careful not to reduce free Education to one person. Rise up and #DefendFreeEducation regardless of the party you vote for. This Gov policy represent a generational victory. Pick it up , defend it and destroy anyone who stands on your way.#FeesMustFall@CER_Africa — MukovheMorrisMasutha (@Morris_Mukovhe) January 4, 2018

He added, however, that free education would ensure the youth became more employable and less reliant on government grants.

President Jacob Zuma promised free higher education for poor and working-class students in December during the ANC's 54th national conference.