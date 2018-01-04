All Sections
    NEWS
    04/01/2018 10:46 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Steve Biko's Son Charged With Assault By His Wife

    Prominent businessman Hlumelo Biko is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

    Ryan Graham
    Sandisiwe and Hlumelo Biko at their wedding at Cavalli Wine & Stud Farm in Stellenbosch.

    EWN reports on Wednesday that Hlumelo Biko -- son of iconic struggle hero Steve Biko and politician Mamphela Ramphele -- has been charged with assault by his wife Sandisiwe Biko.

    Hlumelo, EWN says, will report to the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday after meeting with an investigating officer at Camps Bay police station on Wednesday along with his attorney.

    Sandisiwe and Hlumelo married two years ago in a lavish ceremony held at the luxurious Cavalli Estate in Stellenbosch.

    This is a developing story.

