Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has a "poor grasp of governance" and does not understand Eskom's role in the economy, Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) said following the reinstatement of two senior executives.

"She continues with absolute impunity to ensure that state owned enterprises (SOEs) under her control are still systematically saddled with hurriedly promoted, usually untested, and largely incompetent and often corrupt 'cadre deployments' where performance is not even expected," BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale said.

He said the parastatal needed a complete overhaul and the reinstatement of Matshela Koko and Prish Govender was similar to the "illegal re-appointment" of former CEO Brian Molefe.

Mohale said Koko's reappointment was not only inappropriate but "diabolical and is a snub to millions of South Africans who are victims of the state capture project which has diverted billions of taxpayer's rands into private pockets."

In case you were all chillin' and forgetting about #Eskom....message to Eskom Exco from Sean Maritz today. pic.twitter.com/vZA9Q6Ixbq — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) January 2, 2018

"As BLSA, we reiterate our call for a complete overhaul of Eskom board members and executives who are captured."

#BLSA: The first reaction from organised business to @Eskom_SA's reappointment of Matshela Koko & Prish Govender is shock, dismay & outrage, expressed in a statement issued by Bonang Mohale, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (@BLSA_Official). — Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) January 5, 2018

Earlier this week, a letter by interim Eskom CEO Sean Maritz to the Eskom exco, seen by eNCA, stated that the company had decided that Govender would go back to his job as Eskom's head of group capital, while Koko would resume his duties as group executive: generation.