Heading To The Queen's Plate? Here's What To Expect

Horseracing lovers and betting fans will gather at the Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday for the annual L'Ormarins Queen's Plate, dubbed one of the country's most elegant horseracing events.

If you're still not sure what you could be missing, read on:

As per the norm, the theme is elegant blue and white -- and socialites are expected to dress to kill.

Punters on the day can choose from a variety of hospitality packages, including:

Style Lounge at R350 per person, which provides access to the Style Lounge Village.

Mingle while enjoying the racing, the entertainment, and the Anthonij Rupert wines –– along with L'Ormarins Brut, local food vendors, tote facilities and parking. You will also have access to the afterparty.

Access to the Stud Club costs R1,300 per person.

It overlooks the track and offers a complimentary light lunch, snacks, selected beverages and a private cash bar –– as well as access to the Style Lounge Village, the afterparty, and the Franschhoek Motor Museum and BMW car displays. It's also said to be the most popular hospitality marquee at the Queen's Plate.

For ultimate luxury, opt for the Stud Members Club and LQP Lounge at R3,500 per person or R35,000 per table of 10.

This option includes exclusive seating in the Stud Members Club and a private table in the LQP Lounge, as well as access to a raised VIP area limited to 100 people at the afterparty.

Also included are a complimentary light lunch, snacks and selected beverages, as well as access to the Franschhoek Motor Museum and BMW car displays.

There are strict rules as far as threads are concerned -- if it's not elegant and blue and white, rather not wear it at all.

Here are some of them:

1. Both women and men are required to dress in a manner "appropriate to a smart occasion adhering to the dress code of blue and white". Outfits should be elegant.

2. Women are required to dress smartly and encouraged to wear a hat or fascinator. Stiletto heels are not recommended, due to the terrain. No jeans, shorts or fancy dress are permitted.

3. Men are required to wear jackets and ties, cravats, or a smart, open-neck shirt and trousers. Linen suits and a waistcoat with archetypal Panama can also be worn. No jeans, shorts, sleeveless shirts, open shoes or fancy dress are permitted.

Gates open at 12pm and close at 11pm, and tickets are available at Computicket and at the gate.

The event takes place at the Kenilworth Racecourse, corner of Rosemead Avenue and Wetton Road, Kenilworth, Cape Town.