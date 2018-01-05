All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    05/01/2018 15:39 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    IN PICTURES: Blue And White Rules L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Party

    Racegoers show off their fashion finesse at a garden party ahead of one of the season's great racing occasions.

    Jessica arrives at the Queen's Plate garden party

    The L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Racing Festival is underway, with the eponymous race to be run on Saturday at Cape Town's Kenilworth Racecourse.

    The who's who in South African horseracing circles gathered for a garden party ahead of the event. All things blue and white, along with fancy hats, will be the order of the day.

    Here's a sneak peek of the fashion from day one:

    And the best-dressed prizes went to...

    More pictures to follow. Follow HuffPost SA on Instagram for live updates.

