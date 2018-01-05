IN PICTURES: Blue And White Rules L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Party

The L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Racing Festival is underway, with the eponymous race to be run on Saturday at Cape Town's Kenilworth Racecourse.

The who's who in South African horseracing circles gathered for a garden party ahead of the event. All things blue and white, along with fancy hats, will be the order of the day.

Here's a sneak peek of the fashion from day one:

And the best-dressed prizes went to...

More pictures to follow. Follow HuffPost SA on Instagram for live updates.