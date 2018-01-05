Mokonyane Denies Claims She Apologised To Mchunu Over Elections Loss

Reports that ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane apologised to former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu for her alleged role in Mchunu's loss of the position of ANC secretary-general to Free State premier Ace Magashule are untrue, IOL reported.

Mokonyane, who was the head of elections in the NEC at the time, has been accused of paying a R200 000 bribe to an elections official to ensure that Magashule, a Zuma ally, was elected instead of Mchunu. This was allegedly done by ensuring that several special votes were not counted.

Mokonyane allegedly did this because of her allegiance to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, whose slate Magashule was on. She was quoted as saying she would not vote for Cyril Ramaphosa at the national conference, according to News24.

Mchunu's supporters claimed that he would have won the race for the position of secretary general had it not been for the undercounting of the special votes.

But Mokonyane has strongly denied the allegations and threatened to take legal action against those spreading the rumour.

According to News24, Mokonyane was also accused of trying to include non-delegates into the conference credentials.

"The above allegations are false and an attempt to create divisions in the ANC by those opposed to the unity that ANC branches and delegates have demonstrated in the election outcomes," she reportedly said.

Mokonyane was also accused of requesting a recount of the votes that delayed the announcement of the outcome of the election, but she also denied this, Eyewitness News reported.

She denied the claims again in an interview with Talk Radio 702's Karima Brown.

This week, Mokonyane reportedly told IOL, "I have not made any attempt to visit Cde Senzo Mchunu and the allegation that I have been turned away from his residence is totally untrue."

On Thursday, Mchunu told IOL: "Somebody who has access to social media told me about this yesterday but what I can tell you is that this is not true."